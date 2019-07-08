Underworld’s Kate Beckinsale Fires Back at Online Troll Who Accuses Her of Dressing Like a Teenager

The internet is full of trolls, those who choose to spend their energy being negative towards others, often being unnecessarily critical or outright mean. Celebrities in particular get more than their fair share of said trolls, but when it comes to Underworld star Kate Beckinsale, she had the best response to one online troll’s comments about how she dresses.

Last week, Beckinsale shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing multiple layers of workout gear, specifically multiple pants and bra tops with the caption “When anxious, wear at least two pairs of trousers and several bras just to tether anything that could panic and kick out.” The photo was no way in appropriate — just standard workout gear. However, one troll decided that they needed to shame Beckinsale not for her physique but for her age, claiming the actress was dressing like a teenager.

“[You] dress like a teenage but [your] a older lady,” the troll wrote along with laughing and thumbs-down emojis.

Beckinsale’s response to the unkind and certainly not funny comment? A little humor of her own.

“Hahaha omg you’re a hoot can we hang out,” Beckinsale wrote.

This isn’t the first time Beckinsale has responded to trolls with her own humor. Earlier this year, a troll decided to comment on another of Beckinsale’s Instagram posts that they were “disappointed” in her dating choices as she was seeing Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson at the time. Beckinsale responded by noting how let down she was by the troll’s beard in his user photo.

“Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say,” Beckinsale wrote.

Beckinsale and Davidson were initially spotted together back in February, though their unexpected relationship didn’t last that long. By late March it was reported that the unlikely pairing had come to an end with Page Six at the time offering up details of the breaking with sources pointing to Davidson’s public lifestyle as being a driving reason why the couple called it quits. Page Six quoted a source as saying Beckinsale struggled with the attention the relationship brought.

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete. He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.”

What do you think about Beckinsale’s response to the body and age-shaming troll? Let us know in the comments below.