Artist Portrays Keanu Reeves as Your Favorite Disney Princes

BuzzFeed writer-artist Crystal Ro has reimagined Keanu Reeves as numerous Disney princes, inserting the John Wick and Toy Story 4 star into such animated classics as Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.

The post has gone viral with more than 12,000 likes on Instagram.

Though Reeves has yet to announce his candidacy for a role in any of Disney’s live-action remakes — the studio is planning to revisit The Little Mermaid but will first release Mulan in 2020 — the fan-favorite actor is in contention for a Marvel role.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com with a laugh. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about [everything]. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Reeves previously told Buzzfeed he’d like to play Wolverine, the metal-clawed mutant famously portrayed by Hugh Jackman in Fox’s X-Verse.

“I don’t know, when I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine, so, Wolverine,” Reeves said when asked which superhero he’d most like to play.

Disney-owned Marvel Studios is expected to reboot the X-Men franchise when introducing the mutants to the MCU, a development that Feige says is still a long time off.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige told io9.

“So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

Reeves voices Canuck stuntman action figure Duke Caboom in Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4, now playing.