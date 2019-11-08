Helen Mirren Is “Flattered” to Be Mistaken for Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend

In recent years, Keanu Reeves has made a bit of a habit out of “breaking the Internet”, and his latest public appearance seems to be no exception. The beloved actor, who has notoriously been private about his personal life, appeared to publicly confirm his relationship with artist Alexandra Grant. This came after Reeves and Grant appeared on the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala together, after being friends and collaborators for many years. The news that Reeves has a girlfriend sent the Internet into a bit of a tizzy, and it looks like Grant drew comparisons to another celebrity — Helen Mirren. In a recent interview with ET, Mirren was asked about the fans who briefly mistook her for Reeves’ girlfriend, and joked that she’s “flattered” by the mix-up.

“I saw that,” Mirren revealed. “That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seeing as Mirren has been off the market for quite some time – as she’s been married to director Taylor Hackford for 22 years – it’s safe to say that she and Reeves are not an item. But Mirren revealed that she thinks highly of Reeves.

“I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person,” Mirren said, in reference to 1997’s cult classic The Devil’s Advocate. “So she’s a lucky girl and I’m sure that he’s a lucky boy.”

Reeves’ rumored girlfriend is just the latest example of his delightful and unproblematic impact on the pop culture world. In addition to starring in the John Wick franchise and Toy Story 4, he’s set to appear in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, as well as Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Matrix 4, revivals of the beloved franchises.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” filmmaker Lana Wachowski added.

What do you think of Mirren’s reaction to Reeves’ girlfriend? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

(Photos by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/Getty Images)