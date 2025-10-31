Keanu Reeves Is Returning to Sci-Fi With a New Movie From a Fan-Favorite Marvel Director

Keanu Reeves has signed on for a new sci-fi movie with a fan-favorite Marvel director behind the camera. While Reeves has recently become best known for the crime genre, thanks to his role in the John Wick franchise, he still has a strong history in sci-fi. Before John Wick, his most notable franchise was easily The Matrix, where he played Neo, the lead Chosen One of the movie series. Other notable sci-fi entries include Johnny Mnemonic, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure franchise. Warner Bros. has to hope this new movie is more like The Matrix and Bill & Ted than Johnny Mnemonic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Keanu Reeves has signed on to star in the sci-fi thriller Shiver. Warner Bros. is in final negotiations to sign Reeves in a package deal with Deadpool director Tim Miller attached to helm the film. Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, X-Men: First Class) is on board as producer. Ian Shorr wrote the script.

According to reports, the movie is very similar to Tom Cruise’s hit sci-fi movie Edge of Tomorrow. In that film, Cruise played a soldier trapped in a time loop during an alien invasion. There were also comparisons to the Blake Lively shark survival movie The Shallows. The word is that the film follows a smuggler who ends up in the middle of a double-cross while on a job in the Craibberan Sea. He ends up surrounded by dead bodies, deadly mercenaries, and hungry sharks. He then ends up in a time loop and has to find a way out.

New Sci-Fi Movie Could Turn Around Keanu Reeves’ Non-John Wick Career

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow was a massive critical hit when it was released. In that movie, Cruise plays a soldier who ends up in a time loop in which humanity loses a war against an alien invasion. He tries everything he can to turn the tide, but no one believes him at first. It turned out to be one of Cruise’s best sci-fi movies. Keanu Reeves, who has also been a masterful sci-fi actor over his career, could use this to help break a worrisome trend in his career.

Keanu Reeves has been a major box-office draw thanks to his John Wick movie franchise. However, other than the John Wick movies, Reeves has not fared as well in his other releases. He returned to The Matrix franchise in 2021 with The Matrix Resurrections, and it turned out to be the worst box-office take of the entire series. Bill & Ted Face the Music likewise only made $6.2 million at the box office. Even the John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina was disappointing, with a lower $131 million take. His latest movie, Good Fortune, was also a financial disappointment, sitting only at $13.2 million after its first two weekends.

Bringing in the director of Deadpool might help increase interest in the new Keanu Reeves sci-fi movie. However, not even Tim Miller is a sure bet. He directed the 2019 sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate, which didn’t give the franchise the boost the studios had hoped for. Miller also didn’t return to direct the Deadpool movies after the first one. Despite this, there is hope that the new story will draw in audiences, especially those cheering for Keanu Reeves to find another sci-fi success story.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!