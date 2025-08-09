Tom Cruise’s Best Sci-fi Movie Is Now Streaming on Peacock

Peacock’s streaming library is filled with beloved TV shows and films, and the NBCUniversal streamer is now home to one of Tom Cruise’s best films. The prolific actor has earned high praise for his roles in movies such as Mission Impossible, Top Gun: Maverick, Risky Business, and The Mummy. In 2014, he added another memorable to his credits when he starred in a film that, more than a decade later, remains his best sci-fi film to date.

Edge of Tomorrow, starring Cruise as a public relations officer who finds himself stuck in a time loop after he is forced to join a landing operation against an invading alien race that now occupies most of Europe, joined Peacock on August 1st. Directed by Doug Liman and written by Christopher McQuarrie, and also starring Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, and Brendan Gleeson, Edge of Tomorrow is freshly streaming on the NBCUniversal platform alongside another top-rated film that proves Cruise is a leading star in the realm of science fiction: Oblivion, Joseph Kosinski’s 2013 inspired by Kosinski’s unpublished graphic novel of the same name.

Packed with a video game-like premise, plenty of action, impressive stunts, and a captivating story, Edge of Tomorrow was a hit with audiences when it debuted in theaters in June 2014. The film grossed over $370.5 million worldwide against a $178 million budget, and was well-received by critics and audience members alike. The movie is rated fresh in both metrics on Rotten Tomatoes. In terms of critic reception, the movie’s 91% score makes it the actor’s seventh-highest-rated movie. The film scored an equally as impressive 90% audience score.

On the heels of the film’s success, there has been plenty of talk over the years about a potential sequel, though nothing concrete has come of Edge of Tomorrow 2, meaning fans will have to fall back on the original film to get their sci-fi fix. Edge of Tomorrow is available to stream on Peacock.

New on Peacock

Edge of Tomorrow is one of several new films now streaming on Peacock. The streamer updates its content catalog monthly with new titles, giving subscribers access to dozens of new TV shows and films. See the full list of Peacock’s August 1st arrivals below.

