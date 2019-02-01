Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Gets Reimagined as Scooby Doo’s Shaggy

It’s nice to see a classic character get time to shine, which certainly seems to be happening to Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. The character had been all over the Internet recently in unexpected ways. Yesterday, one fan decided to mash up him with another dog-loving guy: John Wick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Λ N U P Λ M (@real_anupam) on Jan 31, 2019 at 1:42pm PST

As you can see, Instagram user, @real_anupam, decided to have a little fun and turn Keanu Reeves into the beloved cartoon character. Wick, of course, became infamous for loving dogs when the murder of his own puppy led to a killing rampage that was so intense and wild, it spawned two sequels. Thankfully, the character’s new dog, who is posing in the above pic as Scooby-Doo, managed to survive the sequel unscathed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The artist, @real_anupam, is fairly new to the digital world, according to their website. You can view more of their stuff on their site here or on Instagram here.

In addition to getting the Wick treatment, Shaggy became an Internet icon this week when a petition began to add him to Mortal Kombat 11. Currently, over 280,400 people have signed the petition and the number continues to move towards the goal of 300,000.

“Woken News Network is taking the much needed initiative of starting this petition to make Shaggy a DLC character for Mortal Kombat 11,” the petition states. “We’re calling on Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to give the fans the fighter they most certainly need.”

The fans even caught the attention of Ed Boon, NetherRealm Studios creative director, and Matthew Lillard, the actor who played Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies.

There has even been an additional plea for Shaggy to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In another weird turn of events, someone on Reddit came up with an intense theory that Shaggy is Captain America’s son. Did you know Shaggy’s last name is also Rogers?

To keep up with more Shaggy news, we recommend checking out the subreddit r/BadAssShaggy, which claims “Shaggy from the hit Hanna Barbera series Scooby-Doo is the ultimate lifeform, you just don’t know it yet.”

Scooby-Doo is turning 50 this year, and it’s nice to see Shaggy still having some time in the spotlight.

John Wick is also having a great year with fans super excited for his third chapter, Parabellum, to hit theaters this summer. The new film stars a returning Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane as well as the addition of Anjelica Huston, Halle Berry and Jason Mantzoukas

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will be released in theaters on May 17.