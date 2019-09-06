Kevin Hart Accident Won’t Affect His Role in Jumanji, Other Projects in Limbo

This past weekend, actor and comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a serious auto accident when his Plymouth Barracuda was crashed into a steep gully off the road in Malibu Hills. While none of Hart’s injuries are life-threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery following surgery, they will still likely put him out of work for a little while. Dealing with “intense pain” from multiple spinal fractures, Hart may have to delay a couple of his upcoming projects in order to heal.

According to a new report from TMZ, Hart has completely finished work on his next two feature films. Jumanji: The Next Level wrapped filming back in May and it looks like Hart has already dealt with any pick-ups or reshoots necessary for the December release. He has reportedly also finished work on his new movie Fatherhood, which tells the story of a single father who tries to raise a new baby girl following the death of his wife. The film co-stars Anthony Carrigan, Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, and Paul Reiser. It will arrive in theaters on April 3, 2020.

Outside of those two films, the rest of Hart’s future slate is now in limbo. The next project slated to begin shooting is My Own Worst Enemy, which is currently in pre-production. The movie is an action-comedy about a secret agent, played by Hart, and will require some pretty intense activity. Hart is about to undergo extensive rehab for his injuries, so there’s a good chance he won’t be ready for My Own Worst Enemy when the production start comes around. The film could either be delayed or it could replace Hart with another actor, but there has yet to be any official news about how exactly the project will movie forward.

As an actor, Hart is also attached to projects like Ride Along 3, the reboot of The Great Outdoors, and a live-action Monopoly film. He’s also set to produce two out of the three, along with the upcoming Lil Dicky TV series on FX.

There will likely be more news on Hart’s upcoming films as his rehab continues. He’ll be seen next opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito in Jumanji: The Next Level on December 13th.