Jenna Ortega, Dwayne Johnson, and More to Present at Kids' Choice Awards

Nickelodeon's annual Kids' Choice Awards are right around the corner, and the delightful event is going to be packed with some of film and TV's biggest stars. The guest list was already impressive, but today Nickelodeon revealed several major additions to that list, including Jenna Ortega, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kelly Rowland, Miranda Cosgrove, Dove Cameron, and Olivia Rodrigo. It was also revealed that none other than Optimus Prime, leader of Transformers' heroic Autobot, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Kids' Choice Awards will take place on Saturday, March 4th.

Those new additions join a star-studded list of participants, including Adam Sandler, who will receive the King of Comedy Award. Bebe Rexha will hit the stage to perform her hit single "I'm Good (Blue), and the show will also include Awkwafina, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Peyton List, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Michael Le, Bella Poarch, and Lil Uzi Vert.

The Kids' Choice Awards will be hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, and Grammy Award-winner Lil Baby will be performing California Breeze from his hit It's Only Me album.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials; and Ellen Rydzewski, Senior Vice President, Celebrity, Events & Talent Relations. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.

The awards will be sponsored by Lunchables with 100% Juice, Nintendo Switch, and Olive Garden, and the show will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2, and livestream on Nick.com and the Nick App.

As always with The Kids' Choice Awards, you can expect some surprises and lots of green slime, which always leads to memorable moments. With the guest list so stacked this year, you can bet that will be the case again, and we can't wait to see what Nickelodeon has in store. You can find the nominees for Favorite Kids TV Show and Favorite Family TV Show below.

Favorite Kids TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven's Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

