Kevin Hart Undergoes Surgery, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning, which required him to undergo surgery. It’s now being reported that Hart has had the necessary surgical procedure for his back, and is expected to make a full recovery.

TMZ reports that Kevin Hart underwent surgery on Sunday night, noting that “A source connected to Kevin tells us doctors completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening. Another source told us the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.”

The Blast adds that Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko, “has been by his side at the hospital and we’re told he is up and talking to family and doctors. We’re told the comedian is ‘feeling as good is to be expected right after surgery,’ and that everyone says he is “expected to make a full recovery.”

If you missed the headlines yesterday, a man identified as Jared Black was driving Kevin Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on Mulholland Highway. Hart was a passenger in the vehicle along with Rebecca Broxterman, Black’s fiancee and a celebrity personal trainer, who works with Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish. Black reportedly turned onto Mulholland from Cold Canyon Road in Calabasas, and lost control of the Plymouth Barracuda. The vehicle reporedly rolled down the embankment, trapping both Black and Broxterman; Hart was able to crawl clear of the accident, and was picked up by his personal security team.

The police report indicates that Hart to Northridge Hospital for back injuries, while Black went to UCLA Westwood, having suffered major injuries of his own. Broxterman suffered only minor injuries. Images of the crashed vehiclereveal the it violently totaled. The roof was cut off by emergency responders in order to free Black and Broxterman, who were both pinned to their seats by the crushed roof.

Hart originally purchased the vintage muscle car as a present to himself for his 40th birthday back in July, and had celebrated that fact on social media. Alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the accident. You can check out the full report below – or see the many celebrities sending Hart prayers and support, HERE.

.@CHPWestValley officials confirm actor/comedian @KevinHart4real was seriously injured after a friend, who was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lost control of the car and rolled it down an embankment in Malibu Hills. @KNX1070 has obtained a copy of the CHP report. pic.twitter.com/3tbNU1pqKM — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) September 1, 2019

Kevin Hart currently appears in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and will star in Jumanji: The Next Level, which hits theaters on December 13th.