It looks like we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see the latest Kevin Hart blockbuster. On Monday, Sony Pictures announced that The Man From Toronto, the upcoming action-comedy starring Hart and Woody Harrelson, has been delayed from January 14, 2022 to August 12, 2022. A reason for the delay was not given at this time. The previous release date would have placed The Man From Toronto against Scream, Sesame Street, and Deep Water, and just two weeks before the debut of Sony’s Morbius. The new release date is already shared by the romantic comedy Bros and the superhero film Secret Headquarters.

In The Man From Toronto, a screw-up is forced to team up with an assassin after the two are confused for each other while staying in a Airbnb. The film will star Hart as Graeme, Harrelson as Randy, a.k.a. “The Man From Toronto.” The film will also star Kaley Cuoco as Maggie, Pierson Fode as “The Man From Miami”, and Jasmine Matthews as Ruth. The cast also includes Ellen Barkin, Lela Loren, Kate Drummond, and Tomohisa Yamashita. The film is directed by Patrick Hughes, who previously helmed The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

“The original script [for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard] was more like a straight action film and then when I met with Ryan, I was like, ‘Dude, this has gotta be a comedy,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, I know, I agree.’ So I went off and did development on that script and with number two, we are in that sweet spot,” Hughes revealed to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. “We know what it is. I felt like I wanted to turn the dials on that up a notch and it’s just two rules: one is that Ryan has to suffer and the second is that we have to subvert every single moment of the film and throw a million handbrakes into the storyline and the movie. It’s a lot of fun on that aspect and I think the stunts are bigger and the action is bigger and the brash, obnoxious humor is bigger.”

As mentioned above, The Man From Toronto will now be released on August 12, 2022.