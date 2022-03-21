Kevin Smith Calls Hulu’s Fresh Movie “Stunning”

Kevin Smith has some high praise for the movie Fresh now streaming on Hulu. During a recent episode of Fat Man Beyond, Smith called the film “stunning”. Smith explained in the episode that he was tipped off to the film when someone on Twitter reached out to him to ask if he’d seen it as it reminded them of his own film, Tusk. While the comparison to Tusk was enough to get Smith interested, the film itself completely won him over.

“Somebody on Twitter said, ‘have you seen Fresh it reminded me of Tusk‘ and I was like, I’ve never heard that before, other than other than you know the f-cking Human Centipede, nobody’s ever said ‘you know what Tusk reminds me of’ like nobody. What I always hope they’ll say is ‘Tusk reminds me of Misery‘ because it has the same structure as Misery,” Smith said. “It’s not all that different when you think about it except one guy is not a writer, he’s a podcaster and lady turns him into a walrus as a guy so … somebody said ‘it reminded me of Tusk‘ so I was like I gotta look into it and it’s on Hulu, I think. It stars Sebastian Stan, the Winter Solider, Tommy of Pam & Tommy … the actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, she’s British but she’s playing American in this. She’s convincing American, man, because I was watching her going like, ‘who is this young American actress, and I was like oh she’s British.” The director’s name, Mimi Cave, her first feature I believe. F-cking stunning.”

Smith went on to explain that Fresh not only has a surprising shift in its storytelling, but that it completely captivated him in a way that nothing else ever has before. Smith also cautioned that the film “awakens every f-cking nightmare you’ve ever had.”

“This movie was able to do something I’ve never seen before and I could not take my f-cking eyes off of it,” he said. “It is so f-cking captivating and it is brutal It captures your imagination; it awakens every f-cking nightmare you’ve ever had.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Fresh follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store — and given her frustration with dating apps — takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.”

Fresh is now streaming on Hulu.

