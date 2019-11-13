Kevin Smith Celebrates Dogma’s 20th Anniversary with Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are currently on tour with the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them around the country to screen their latest comedy, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The longtime pals and collaborators have made some cool stops along the way, including the church where some pivotal scenes in Dogma were shot. Now, less than a week later, Smith is celebrating his fourth feature film once again on its 20th anniversary. November 12th marked two decades since the comedy hit theaters in the United States, and Smith is celebrating by sharing some old behind-the-scenes photos.

“My 4th film DOGMA was released 20 years ago today! And Bethany herself – Dogma’s leading lady #lindafiorentino – just sent me some snaps she took on set! In 1999, Linda always had a 35mm camera on hand to capture candid moments on the movie! So in the first photo, you can see me in director mode with @jaymewes, @benaffleck, #mattdamon, @chrisrock and the late, great #georgecarlin! In pic 2, #benaffleck earns his wings! And in the third pic, it’s me and an 8 month pregnant @jenschwalbach in #cannes, with an unseen stowaway: the future Miss @harleyquinnsmith! I’m so thankful to the legendary #thelastseduction star for shooting and sending these images – proof that I once had enough juice as a filmmaker to pull an all-star cast! But the true treasure is Linda – who not only worked so hard to make Bethany believable, she also spent some time preserving moments that would’ve been lost in time,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Suicide Squad’s Steve Agee hopped in the comments to ask the following:

“Why can’t you find Dogma streaming/VOD anywhere? I’ve been looking,” he wondered.

Unfortunately, Smith has nothing to do with the rights of the film. In fact, the distribution rights to Dogma were purchased by Bob and Harvey Weinstein in 1999. Shortly afterward, the brothers then licensed it to both Lionsgate and Sony for distribution across theaters and home media. Smith explained the “bummer” circumstances earlier this year.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% critics rating after 19 reviews and a 94% audience score after 496 reviews. This is pretty impressive considering the movie is the sequel to a comedy movie that was made 18 years ago.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is playing in select cities.