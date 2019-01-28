Kevin Smith Clarifies the End of His Relationship With Hockey Jerseys

It appears that fan-favorite filmmaker Kevin Smith has moved on from donning hockey jerseys, a long-time staple of his wardrobe. In the wake of a near-killer heart attack last year, the director behind various cult classic is looking to shake things up.

Smith took to Twitter earlier this weekend to explain — coincidentally enough, to Marvel chief creative Joe Quesada — why he decided to move on from hockey sweaters.

I wasn’t done with the hockey jerseys, @JoeQuesada – the hockey jerseys were done with me. But we still text each other on rainy days or whenever we’re feeling sentimental. One night we tried a hockey jersey booty call. But it just wasn’t the same anymore. We’d both changed. //t.co/taA2mK3ByO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 27, 2019

The jerseys have been a hot topic this weekend as they were the subject of Bill Maher’s infamous ranting against the comic book industry. In the midst of his monologue, Maher threw shade at the way some comic fans dress, while the show put a picture of Smith — clad in his typical hockey jersey and jean shorts — over the screen.

It was but a matter of hours before Smith responded to Maher’s latest comments.

“Yes, @billmaher took a shot at me during his show last night, in the midst of his latest rant about @TheRealStanLee and adults who like comic books,” Smith wrote. “No, I’m not mad at all. Bill may talk tough but he’s a stoner like me and a real pussy cat when confronted.”

It’s not the first time Smith responded to Maher’s controversial comments. In fact, Smith was also one of the first people to respond to Maher’s initial blog post slamming pop culture immediately in the wake of Stan Lee’s passing.

“Just taking a shot when no shots are f-ckin’ necessary,” Smith said. “And like, this guy, he did so f-ckin’ much for this world. He put so many smiles on people’s faces. He launched imaginations. He made kids feel part of something. He made adults feel part of something. He was a whole good. Everything about him was f-ckin’ good. He was sweet, he was nice, anything you ever heard that was negative, honestly, was f-ckin’ horseshit, made up. He was a great man, I’ll miss him all of my days.”