Kevin Smith Reveals First Look at New Bluntman and Chronic for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

At San Diego Comic-Con this week fans will get to see the first trailer for Kevin Smith‘s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot during the filmmaker’s Hall H panel on Saturday. While the trailer will be released for the world outside of San Diego Comic-Con sometime after the panel, fans not fortunate enough to be in attendance at the panel aren’t totally missing out on all the fun reveals from the upcoming View Askewniverse film. Smith took to social medial on Tuesday to share a first look at the rebooted Bluntman and Chronic characters from the film.

Over on Instagram, Smith shared a piece of artwork that is meant to be the in-movie film poster for the reboot of the Bluntman and Chronic movie that Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) are headed to Hollywood to stop. As you can see from the image, Jay and Silent Bob may just have good reason to want to put a stop to this reboot as it looks like it’s taken some major creative license with Chronic. Check it out below.

As Smith explains in the caption to the photo, the art is a faux movie poster that is apparently a significant part of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot‘s plot. In the film, which is a follow-up to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of the ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made”. The caption also notes that the film will serve as something of one big sequel to all of the other films in the View Askewniverse — such as Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, etc. — in something Smith calls “one sprawling story”. It’s an exciting prospect for fans, but it’s definitely an emotional one for Smith, who expressed just what the project means to him in a video he shared earlier this year when shooting on the film wrapped.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith said. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Mewes added while tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Fans will get to see the red band trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The film is expected to hit theaters this fall.