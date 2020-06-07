Kevin Smith Shocked to Learn There’s a Russian Zine About Him

✖️

Kevin Smith has made a handful of classic comedies, and he often shares some fun throwbacks from movies like Clerks and Mallrats. Another of the director's fan-favorite films is Dogma, which just had its 20th-anniversary last year. In fact, Smith celebrated that fact by sharing some fun behind-the-scenes photos back in November. Today, Smith took to Twitter to share some Dogma fan art, however, this particular piece had a unique spin. Apparently, there's a Russian zine out there dedicated to Smith.

“My artwork for the Russian ‘Kevin Smith ZINE’,” @DVillefort tweeted. “While this is a *fantastic* DOGMA piece by the crazy talented @DVillefort that I’d love to purchase and happily hang in my home, I have to admit that my big takeaway is... There’s a Russian ‘zine about me?!?,” Smith replied. “I’m so happy to hear so many pleasant words from you! It`s really important to me. Actually here in Russia, your creativity is very loved! If you are interested in zine, you can see my and other works at this link: https://bit.ly/30gLjPZ. Have a nice day and stay cool as always,” the artist replied. You can check out the art in the tweet below:

While this is a *fantastic* DOGMA piece by the crazy talented @DVillefort that I’d love to purchase and happily hang in my home, I have to admit that my big takeaway is... There’s a Russian ‘zine about me?!? https://t.co/dAPDrKHyQc — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 6, 2020

We definitely recommend checking out the link, because the rest of the artwork is pretty amazing, too. Recently, Smith spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in the latest edition of Talking Shop, and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to his Mallrats sequel. He also shared that he'd like to reboot Clerks: The Animated Series. Smith was explaining how creating animated shows is something that can still be done in quarantine since it doesn’t require sets and being on location. This led to the exciting reveal that he’d like to reboot the cartoon. “So that’s one of the reasons we’re gonna try to go pitch rebooting the Clerks cartoon, man, cause we can just - that’s turnkey - we got all the designs done. We just... make new episodes. Let’s do it!”

As for the live-action Clerks movies, after years of development and differing drafts, it seems like the third film in the series will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a recent tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

What do you think of this Kevin Smith zine? Tell us in the comments!

