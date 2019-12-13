Kill Bill 3 Gets Epic Bloody Teaser Poster by BossLogic

Kill Bill 3 is something Quentin Tarantino fans have been wondering about for a while. One of the most whispered about follow-ups in the director’s career got a sick poster from BossLogic this week. The artist goes minimal with his poster treatment this time by taking the b in Bill and using some red blood to carve out the number three. The image is striking in color usage and the minimalism definitely works here. But, sadly nothing has been announced around a possible sequel yet. That hasn’t stopped fans from wishing for it anyway as people hypothesize about what would happen to The Bride after the conclusion of the previous film. The prospect is alluring enough that Tarantino himself just mentioned the prospect of a sequel during an interview on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM. He thinks that Kill Bill 3 could still be in the cards someday.

“Well I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant…. She was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night [Laughs]… Well I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to the bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure – she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. Now I have an idea that actually could be interesting – I wouldn’t do it for a little bit though… It would be like at least three years from now or something like that. But look, it is definitely in the cards.”

Even earlier this year, the director revealed that he’d been in contact with Thurman about the possibility of Kill Bill 3 as well. He told the Happy Sad Confused podcast all about it.

“Me and Uma actually talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth. I’m not sure if I’m gonna do it, but I have thought about it a little further,” Tarantino explained.

He continued, “If any of my movies would be taken — me and Uma were literally talking about it last week — so if any of my movies were going to spring from one of my other movies, it would be the third Kill Bill.”

“I’ve wondered what happens to the Bride 10 years later, 15 years later, what happens to her daughter,” Tarantino would go on to say later. Maybe one day audiences will find out as well.