‘Kim Possible’: Original Rufus Voice Actress Returning for Live-Action Disney Channel Movie

The recent arrival of a new poster for Disney Channel‘s live-action Kim Possible movie confirmed to fans that the ever-beloved naked mole rat, Rufus, would be appearing in the film. Fortunately, the actress who provided the adorable sidekick’s voice in the original animated series is set to make a return as well.

On Monday, Disney Channel released a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube, offering a better look at the live-action Rufus, and revealing that legendary voice actress Nancy Cartwright would be bringing him to life once again.

Cartwright provided the voice (er, sounds) for Rufus in every episode of the Kim Possible animated series, which ran from 2002-2007. However, she’s most well-known for voicing Bart on Fox’s long-running animated series, The Simpsons.

In the video, which you can watch above, Cartwright talks about returning to voice Rufus after more than a decade away from the character.

“16 years ago, I was cast as Rufus the naked mole rat,” Cartwright says. “He just squeaks and makes gurgles and giggles, he brings a little levity to the show. He brings the little hint of comedy. Ron Stoppable and Rufus have a very special relationship, and it kind of emphasizes the whole theme of the entire movie. It’s about friendship and it’s about teamwork. The fans of the show and the fans of Rufus – it just puts something in there that, hopefully by creating this fun character, who is the only thing in the show that’s animated, it adds this little extra thing that inspires kids.”

During its original run, Kim Possible was a smash hit for Disney channel, and the fan base for the animated series remains extremely dedicated today, more than a decade later. When the House of Mouse announced that a live-action reboot of the beloved character was in the works, it was understandably met with a variety of different responses.

Sadie Stanley is set to play the titular character, Kim Possible, taking over the role from Christy Carlson Romano, while The Goldberg’s star Sean Giambrone will play her best friend and sidekick, Ron Stoppable. Much to the delight of the original Kim Possible fans, Romano will still appear in the film, though her role has not been revealed. In addition to Stanley and Giambrone, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan will play Kim’s mother, and Todd Stashwick will portray Dr. Drakken.

Kim Possible will premiere on Disney Channel on February 15th