The King’s Man First Reactions Released Online

Believe it or not, The King’s Man is actually on the verge of being released in theaters. The prequel to the Kingsman movies has been advertised for years, getting its premiere delayed time and time again thanks to corporate mergers and global pandemics. Later this month, however, The King’s Man is going to be seen on big screens all around the country. Fans aren’t sure what to expect from the Kingsman franchise’s latest installment, and the early reactions from the press screenings are only painting an even stranger picture for the film.
The reactions from the critics and members of the press that already saw The King’s Man are all over the place. There are quite a few folks who have taken to Twitter to say that The King’s Man is just a mess, failing to reach the heights of its predecessors. A major complaint is that the film has some serious tonal issues, trying too hard to be both a zany spy movie and a serious period thriller.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There are also plenty of people praising the movie, saying that it’s every bit as fun as the first two Kingsman movies, with a better emotional core. Even those that didn’t care for the film are loving the wild performance from Rhys Ifans, who plays Rasputin.
You can check out some of the early King’s Man reactions below!