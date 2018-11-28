‘Kingsman 3’ to Film Next Year

It looks like the next chapters of the Kingsman franchise will be getting off the ground very soon.

A new report from Collider detailed the future of the action film franchise, which previously charmed audiences with Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. According to the report, a proper third film in the franchise is currently being worked on, with Matthew Vaughn writing the script and aiming to direct. Apparently, the script is “close to done”, and the plan is to shoot Kingsman 3 sometime after May or June of next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report also clarifies that the film would conclude the story of the relationship between Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry (Colin Firth), but would theoretically leave room for both to appear in future Kingsman projects.

This marks an interesting update for the franchise, seeing as a lot of the focus has shifted lately to the upcoming Kingsman: The Great Game prequel. The film, which Vaughn is also directing, is expected to be a WWI-set period drama, which is set to begin filming in London next January, and would shoot for four and a half months. The film will star Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickerson, with Rachel Weisz and Brad Pitt reportedly circling roles as well.

While some had wondered what The Great Game meant for the Kingsman franchise as a whole, it sounds like a proper Kingsman 3 will be on the way, once the prequel is wrapped up. Egerton seemed to hint at as much in a recent interview, revealing that he wouldn’t be a part of the “next” Kingsman movie, but he would hopefully return for another installment in the franchise.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again,” Egerton confirmed. “I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me. His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

Are you excited to see what the Kingsman franchise has in store? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.