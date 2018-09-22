‘Kingsman 3’ Announced, Release Date Revealed

The UK’s elite team of secret agents are returning in 2019, as Fox has confirmed the release date of Matthew Vaughn‘s next Kingsman film.

Exhibitor Relations revealed the news, stating the Untitled Kingsman Movie will hit theaters on November 8, 2019, with Vaughn set to write and direct once again.

“The holy trinity has been confirmed. Fox’s UNTITLED KINGSMAN MOVIE drops Nov. 8, 2019. And yes, Matthew Vaughn returns to write and direct,” stated the tweet from Exhibitor Relations.

After the success of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the writing was on the wall for another installment in the franchise, though it remains to be seen just what it will entail. Whether this is Kingsman 3 or perhaps the prequel film Vaughn previously talked about is not yet clear.

The director previously laid out an ambitious plan to flesh out the world of Kingsman on the big screen, possibly creating a companion television series to go along with the films.

That Hashtag Show also got their hands on a casting list for two new lead characters to be introduced in Kingsman 3, but who would go on to star in the prequel film.

“One of the characters is said to be a teen known as Conrad, a cocky young son of a British Duke who wants to aid his country in the Great War,” our previous report states. The other character is an older man, and there are no other details other than that the studio was said to be looking at actor Ralph Fiennes for the role.

ComicBook.com previously spoke with actors Colin Firth and Jeff Bridges about potential sequels to Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and both actors seemed excited to return to the franchise.

“We’re working on it,” said Bridges. “Between interviews, we’re jamming on ideas. There’s no script but Matthew [Vaughn]’s been talking about it from the beginning! [Colin] You said he’s always envisioned it as a trilogy.”

“I remember very early conversations with Matthew,” said Firth. “He felt that three [movies] would be right for this. He hadn’t got them mapped out, I just think he could feel three.”

It’s likely that Vaughn is working with co-writer Jane Goldman on the upcoming film, but her involvement has yet to be confirmed.

The movie is said to begin filming in the UK in January, which means a tight production schedule to meet that November release date. Expect to hear more news about the film’s cast, plot, and official title in the coming weeks.