Michael Douglas Offers Statement on Father Kirk’s Passing

Actor Kirk Douglas starred in more than 80 films over the course of his career, with his son Michael going on to follow in his father’s footsteps by starring in dozens in acclaimed films. The pair would regularly appear on the red carpet together and, while Kirk retired from acting in 2004, often accompanied his son to his premieres, even at the age of 103. Following the news of his passing, Douglas took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his father, noting not only his accomplishments as an actor, but detailing how many people he had an impact on in his personal life.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Douglas shared. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

He continued, “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

The statement was accompanied by a number of photos of Kirk, not only from the height of his fame as an actor, but also a number of family moments shared amongst the Douglas family.

Kirk Douglas starred in a number of classic films, including Spartacus, Ace in the Hole, and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Our thoughts go out to the Douglas family in this difficult time.

