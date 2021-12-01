Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Get Married

Beloved actors Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man, The Virgin Suicides) and Jesse Plemons (Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad) have tied the knot. The news was broken by Page Six on Friday, with sources telling the outlet that the pair got married at the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica last weekend. Dunst and Plemons first met on the set of the FX series Fargo in 2015, and then began dating in 2016. They have reportedly been engaged since January of 2017, and have two children together — Ennis, who was born in 2018, and James Robert, who was born in 2021.

"I can just confirmed they got married," a rep for Dunst confirmed to the outlet. "No other details will be given."

As Dunst revealed to The LA Times earlier this year, she and Plemons' initial wedding plans were ultimately put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the birth of James Robert.

"We call each other husband and wife," Dunst explained. "But we have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

"First off, when we met, we really clicked with each other creatively and were able to be very honest with each other, and we built trust really quickly where if either one of us had an idea, we could throw it out, without any ego," Plemons shared to ET in November 2021. "If the other one liked it, great, if not, then it was no big deal. Everything just felt really easy."

Dunst and Plemons made headlines earlier this year when they were both nominated for Oscars for their work in the Netflix Western film The Power of the Dog. Dunst portrayed Rose Gordon in the film and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, while Plemons portrayed George Burbank and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

"It's so nice that all of us got it together for the same film," Dunst told The LA Times about The Power of the Dog's Oscar nominations. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It's so special."

