Oscar Host Amy Schumer Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Joke

Though most of the headlines about this year’s Oscars ceremony had more to do with the incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith, another thing happened that resulted in potential police intervention. One of the hosts for the event, comedian Amy Schumer, has previously shared some reflections on what happened that night but in a new interview has revealed she actually received death threats over a joke she made during the Oscars. Speaking in a new interview on the Howard Stern show, Schumer reflected on what occurred between Smith and Rock but also how law enforcement contacted her after death threats over her joke got out of control online.

“They were so bad the Secret Service reached out to me about that bit,” Schumer said on the Stern show (via Yahoo). “I was like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will.’ The misogyny is unbelievable.” For those that didn’t watch the show, Schumer was doing a bit during the show about the “seat fillers” that appear during the show, those that take a seat in the crowd when people stand-up to go to the bathroom, on stage, or the hallway, to keep up the appearances of a completely full room for the television broadcast. In her bit, Schumer taped Academy Award nominee Kirsten Dunst on the shoulder, acting as if she was a seat filler, and having her stand-up while Schumer took her seat and continued her explanation. When prompted by Dunst’s husband, Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons, that the person he just removed from that seat was his wife, Schumer replied “You’re married to that seat filler?” You can watch it below

https://youtu.be/GwD0qvw45Vo

After the event, when chastised for it on social media, Schumer confirmed that it was a “choreographed bit” and that Dunt was in on the joke. In a response to an irate fan, Schumer wrote: “Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”

In the interview Schumer also reflected on working with her co-hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, adding: “I’m gonna be 100 percent honest: It was totally exciting to me to host with them, and I didn’t want to host alone. It was so fun getting to work with them and getting to do it. I would feel comfortable doing it alone. But I just had such a good time with both of them. I just love them. Regina, I have just thought she is so funny for so long. Wanda is my good friend; she’s killer.”

(Cover photo by: ABC via Getty Images)