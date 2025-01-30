Knives Out 3 Unveils New Look at Daniel Craig (With a Rumored James Bond Actor)

A new Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery image gives fans a fresh look at Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, and he’s sharing the scene with rumored James Bond actor Josh O’Connor. The photo shows the two characters standing together in a church, looking at something off-screen. This is the first time we’ve gotten a look at O’Connor in the film; he looks like he could be portraying a priest Blanc encounters while solving his latest mystery. Craig is sporting a new appearance for this go-around as the world famous detective, as evidenced by the longer hair and facial hair.

The image was released in conjunction with Netflix announcing their 2025 film and television slate. Wake Up Dead Man is one of many high-profile films that will debut on the streamer this fall. However, an exact release date has not been confirmed yet. Check out the photo in the space below:

Image courtesy of netflix

Wake Up Dead Man is the third installment in writer-director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise, which started back in 2019. The original film earned widespread praise and $312.8 million at the worldwide box office, leading to the development of follow-ups. Netflix secured the rights to two sequels, the first of which, Glass Onion, was released in 2022. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion received positive reviews and an Oscar nomination for its screenplay.

Similar to the previous two installments, Wake Up Dead Man boasts a star-studded cast around Craig. Joining the actor are the likes of Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, and more. Netflix’s plans for a theatrical release are unknown, though Craig is hopeful it gets an extended run on the big screen. Glass Onion was only in theaters for a limited time to qualify for awards.

While the image doesn’t shed much light on the Wake Up Dead Man story, it’s interesting considering recent headlines concerning the James Bond franchise. O’Connor is one of many names rumored to be Craig’s replacement as 007. The actor commented on that bit of speculation, chalking it up to a joke he made while filming an Actors on Actors episode with Craig. O’Connor, a rising star thanks to his performance in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, would be an intriguing pick to play Bond, but it sounds like the franchise is stuck in limbo for the time being. Longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson reportedly disagree with MGM parent company Amazon over the future of the series, stalling development on the next movie. By the time Bond 26 is ready to get off the ground, O’Connor may no longer be a rumored candidate for the role.

As for Wake Up Dead Man, this image could be the only taste fans get for a while. With the film not scheduled to release until the fall, there’s no rush for Netflix to put together a comprehensive marketing campaign until later in the year, so it will probably be several months before a trailer debuts. In the meantime, moviegoers can wonder if Wake Up Dead Man will have James Bonds of past and future playing off each other.