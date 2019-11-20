Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Asks the Internet an Important Question About Chris Evans, Sweaters, and a Dog

Knives Out, the latest film from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson, is hitting select theaters this week and cinemas everywhere next week, so the creator has been hard at work plugging the movie. Knives Out features a star-studded cast, including Chris Evans, who is best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two men have been promoting the movie together, recently engaging in a takeover of the official Twitter Movies account. Johnson also took to the social media site to ask an important question about Evans, his sweater, and an adorable dog with a similar style.

“#whoworeitbetter,” Johnson asked.

As you can see, the images show Evans and a doggo rocking the same look. This post is especially fun for the Internet because Evans is a huge dog lover. In fact, he recently shared a fun story about the dogs who appear in Knives Out as well as post some cute new photos of his own dog, Dodger.

Many fans commented on Johnson’s tweet to weigh in on the question:

“That dog’s furrowed brow suggests they’re insulted you even had to ask,” @AmandaRTubbs joked.

“Um how dare you? That puppy is a Star,” @RachelLeishman added.

“Can I have both? Please advise. Thank you kindly,” @valhallabckgirl replied.

Knives Out also stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 115 reviews.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.