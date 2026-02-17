An Underrated 2000s Animated Movie and Its Sequel Just Joined Tubi (But Time Is Running Out To Watch Them)

The 2000s was a great period for animated movies, defined by iconic films like Shrek, Lilo & Stitch, Ratatouille, and Finding Nemo. But for every beloved movie, there was also an overlooked gem. Tubi’s free streaming catalog just gave viewers the perfect opportunity to rediscover two such underrated animated movies from the 2000s, but viewers are already running out of time to stream them.

Tubi subscribers can now stream both Open Season and its 2008 sequel, Open Season 2 – but they’ll want to act fast. Following their February 1st arrival, both movies have already landed on Tubi’s “leaving soon” list, which means they’re likely set for an end-of-the-month departure. The Sony Pictures Animation films center around a domesticated grizzly bear named Boog (voiced by Martin Lawrence in the original film and Mike Epps in the sequel) and a one-antlered mule deer named Elliot (voiced by Ashton Kutcher and later Joel McHale). After the pair team up to get back home before open season starts in the 2006 original, they reunite in the sequel to rescue their dachshund friend when he’s kidnapped by a group of spoiled pets.

Open Season Is a Fun, Lighthearted Animated Adventure Perfect for the Entire Family

Play video

Open Season isn’t the best animated movie you’ll see, but it’s also not one you’ll hate watching. The film serves as a solid, pretty fun, and charming introduction to Sony Pictures Animation’s catalog – which includes everything from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs to Hotel Transylvania, Spider-Man: Across the Universe, KPop Demon Hunters, and more – and is pretty enjoyable for the entire family. The dynamic between the reluctant, civilized bear Boog and his accident-prone deer sidekick Elliot is downright hilarious and results in plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, but their odd couple dynamic also results in a genuinely heartwarming story about friendship. The soundtrack, led by songs from Paul Westerberg, Pete Yorn, and Talking Heads, is breezy and fun, and the 3D storybook feel of the animation style is pretty great.

Although the movie was met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike and earned rotten 48% and 57% scores on Rotten Tomatoes, it went on to launch a relatively successful franchise for Sony Pictures Animation that proved to have an enduring popularity with its target audience. The original Open Season was followed by three additional films through 2015’s Open Season: Scared Silly, as well as the short film Boog and Elliot’s Midnight Bun Run and the animated series Open Season: Call of Nature, which wrapped in 2024.

Where to Stream Open Season and Open Season 2 After They Leave Tubi?

Animation fans will want to stream Open Season and Open Season 2 while they still can. Neither movie streams outside of Tubi, and since streaming services haven’t yet released their March 2026 newsletters, it’s uncertain if they will move to a rival service in the coming weeks. This means the only way to stream the films after their Tubi departure will seemingly be renting or purchasing them online. The latter two sequels, Open Season 3 and Open Season: Scared Silly, are also unavailable on streaming. However, Tubi does stream the series Open Season: Call of Nature.

