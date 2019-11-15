Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Shares Set Photos Taken by Himself and Daniel Craig

Knives Out is hitting theaters in a couple of weeks and it will serve as the first feature film from director Rian Johnson since Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released in 2017. The director, who also helmed Brick and Looper, has been posting tons of fun Knives Out content to social media, including some behind-the-scenes photos of the movie’s star-studded cast. One of the actors to take part in the film is Daniel Craig, who is best known for playing James Bond in multiple films since 2006. Johnson took to Twitter this week to share some photos taken by himself and Craig on the Knives Out set.

Some 35mm shots from the set. DC by me / me by DC #KnivesOut pic.twitter.com/GL0eLe6N7e — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 14, 2019

“Some 35mm shots from the set. DC by me / me by DC #KnivesOut,” Johnson wrote.

“Alternate caption: THE LIGHTHOUSE SEASON TWO,” he joked.

Many people commented on the post:

“F***ing James Bond is also a good photographer,” @37227 joked.

“Can’t wait to see this as always! I’m sure it will be yet another fantastic film Rian,” @rahgirdis wrote.

“Great shots. Still waiting for that book with all your photos taken on the Last Jedi set,” @Jslade893 replied.

Johnson also posted the photos to Instagram where another Knives Out star added a comment:

“HANDSOMES,” Jamie Lee Curtis wrote.

To see more of Johnson’s photographs, you can follow him on Instagram here.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chirs Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 110 reviews.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.