Sony Animation Cancels What Might Have Been The Next KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters is the definition of a “success story” in the animation world, originally sold to Netflix by Sony, and has become one of the biggest movies for the streaming service. Despite the story of the idol trio ascending to wild heights, Sony Animation has decided not to take a risk with an upcoming film that could have followed in the footsteps of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. Perhaps most surprisingly, the now-canceled film was set to be created by two major animators who created two of the animation world’s biggest series. In a disappointing update, the creator of the film confirmed the cancellation while also sharing details about the movie’s story.

Matt Braly, creator of Disney’s Amphibia, revealed that his proposed, untitled Sony movie has been canceled. Braly was set to work with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar on the film, sharing the following disappointing update via his social media, “At the very start of 2025, I received the unfortunate news that the movie I had been working on for two-plus years at a major animation studio would not be moving forward. I’m super proud of the lovely script that Rebecca Sugar and I wrote together, and I am disappointed that you will all likely never get to see the film.” You can check Braly’s update below, along with concept art for the now-defunct film.

Hi! Not the greatest news I was hoping to share but here it is.



Hoping to bounce back hard this year though and will be announcing an exciting new thing tomorrow. Please look forward to it. More art below. pic.twitter.com/POwm40V1Yn — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) February 10, 2026

Sony’s Lost Animated Film

Sony Animation

Alongside the unfortunate update, Braly gave a descriptive rundown of the film’s plot, showing animation fans what we’ve missed. “The movie was about a teen boy traveling to the world of Thai spirits in order to cure himself just before undergoing a very scary and life-altering operation necessary to live. This was not a story about finding a cure so much as it was about learning to accept one’s unchangeable circumstances with grace, and realizing that a different life than expected can still be a wonderful one.”

The Amphibia creator also confirmed that this was a “deeply personal story” for him, as Braly noted that he had an incurable chronic illness at a young age, much like the protagonist. In light of KPop Demon Hunters becoming such a runaway success, it might come as a shock to see Sony Pictures cancel a project that had a similar aesthetic, if nothing else. While not exploring the world of demon-slaying idols, the canceled film clearly was a very personal story for both Matt Braly and Rebecca Sugar.

While it might not totally heal the wounds of this cancelled project, animation fans might feel better knowing that KPop Demon Hunters is still planning for a bright future. With a sequel planned for 2029, the trio is sure to return via various other projects that Netflix has discussed in recent reports. A live-action adaptation, a television series, worldwide tours, and more are looking to capitalize on the popularity of the Netflix film and its supernatural world.

