Justin Theroux to Star in Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Remake

Disney’s streaming service, which is set to launch next year, has finally found a leading man for its Lady and the Tramp remake.

According to a new report from Collider, Disney has tapped The Leftovers star Justin Theroux to voice Tramp in the upcoming version of the movie. Theroux is currently doing the press rounds for his newest film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, which stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

The report states that Theroux is in final negotiations to voice the Tramp, and that Disney is still searching for an actress to voice Lady. The first casting announcement for the film came earlier this week when Emmy-nominated actress Ashley Jensen (Extras) was tapped to voice a Scottish Terrier named Jackie, one of Lady’s best friends. The character was a male dog named Jock in the original film.

Charlie Bean (The LEGO Ninjago Movie) will direct Lady and the Tramp, with a script from Andrew Bujalski. Bringham Taylor will produce the film, and it will be one of the first exclusive features for Disney’s streaming service. The company has yet to announce when exactly the service will launch.

After The Leftovers ended its run on HBO last year, Theroux has been constantly working in front of the camera. In addition to The Spy Who Dumped Me, the actor has appeared in Duncan Jones’ Mute on Netflix, and will be featured in upcoming films On the Basis of Sex, Bumblebee, and Maniac.

Disney’s streaming service will feature original movies and television, as well as a back catalogue of several of its programs from past years. Along with the Lady and the Tramp movie, the service is working on TV adaptations of Star Wars, High School Musical, and Monsters Inc.

