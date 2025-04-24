Lanterns Star May Have Just Spoiled They’re Playing One of DC’s Biggest Heroes

Garret Dillahunt may have revealed that he’s playing an iconic DC hero in Lanterns. The HBO original series features the Green Lantern franchise, focusing on the Earth-based heroes Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Dillahunt joins Chandler and Pierre on Lanterns, though we don’t know exactly what character he is portraying. Many have speculated that Dillahunt is playing someone connected to the Green Lanterns, either as a hero or villain, but if his recent posts on social media are to be believed, then his role is of the heroic category. DC fans may be looking at the new Green Arrow of the DC Universe.

Social media posts made by Garret Dillahunt on his Instagram Stories feature storyboards of Dillahunt wearing a dark facemask with his head covered in a hood. He also has a white goatee on his face. The mask, hood, and facial hair have all the recognizable features of Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. There is also another post that takes the image and adds color to it, with the words “Ollie Ollie oxen free” below it, as if Dillahunt is teasing fans with the reveal.

If you go through the replies of the DCU Updates account, you’ll see that the fanbase is split between Dillahunt confirming that he’s Green Arrow, and the actor just trolling his followers. However, an earlier Instagram Story of an elderly Green Arrow LEGO figurine, which could be seen as another sign pointing to a possible Green Arrow casting. The LEGO figure was a custom build to look like the one-armed Green Arrow in The Dark Knight Returns.

Garret Dillahunt plays a character named William Macon in Lanterns. The cast includes Paul Ben-Victor (Entourage), Kelly Macdonald (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew), Poorna Jagannathan (Deli Boys), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That…), Jason Ritter (Matlock), Chris Coy (Lawmen: Bass Reeves), with Ulrich Thomsen (The New Pope) as Sinestro.

The last actor to portray Oliver Queen in live-action was Stephen Amell in Arrow, which ran on The CW for eight seasons. Arrow was the first DC live-action series to debut on The CW, and it helped launch what would become known as the Arrowverse on the network. It spawned spinoffs in The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois. The shows even crossed over during event storylines like the adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Lanterns will also reportedly see another Green Lantern joining Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Nathan Fillion is rumored to reprise his role as Guy Gardner in James Gunn’s Superman. Gunn has mentioned that “a few other Lanterns” would be “peppered in there” as surprises for DC fans, and now we know at least one of them will be Guy Gardner. Another Green Lantern character that is confirmed is Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist) as Sinestro, though it’s not known if he will begin as a member of the Green Lanterns, or as the rival leader of the Yellow Lanterns.

