Lebron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Is Set to Film in California

Lebron James’ Space Jam 2 is one of fifteen films set to receive significant tax breaks by filming in California.

The sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan-Bugs Bunny sports comedy will star James and be produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

California has secured 10 big budgets films and five independent features with its aggressively competitive incentives package. The other films are chosen in this most recent round of allocation include comic book adaptation Mouse Guard, Palm Springs, Marry Me, 24/7, Margaritaville, The Boy Who Knew Too Much, Cry, Baby, Lexi, Marlowe, Unicorn, Janis, Luminous, Stuck at the Office, and The Walk.

Breaking from tradition, several of these films will shoot outside of the Los Angeles area, with some setting up production in San Francisco, Riverside, and Kern Counties.

“One of the goals for Program 2.0 is to bring production jobs and spending to regions across the state, and we’re beginning to see that happen more often and on a larger scale,” said the California Film Commission’s executive director Amy Lemisch (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We’re thrilled to see Program 2.0 have such far-reaching benefits.”

The state of California is giving away $73.3 million in tax credits on the project, which is expected to lead to $370 million in qualified expenditures. Space Jam 2 is expected to generate more than $100 million of that total. The California initiative is expected to create jobs for 2,300 crew, 750 cast, and 28,000 extras over 554 days of production.

California is attempting to draw Hollywood film production back into the state after many studios began shooting in states like Georgia and Louisiana where tax breaks were being offered, or shipping production overseas to studios in the UK. Marvel Studios is known for making Pinewood Studios near Atlanta its home but shot much of Captain Marvel in California. The studio received over $20 million in tax credits and made around $118 million worth of qualified expenditures.

Coogler’s involvement in Space Jam 2 was announced in September. The film will be a reboot of the franchise. Jordan’s return remains a jump ball.

“We’ll see,” producer Michael Carter said previously of Jordan’s involvement, “Hopefully there will be a role for Michael if he wants it. But Michael Jordan is Michael F*****’ Jordan. It doesn’t matter [if James] calls him, he’s gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do…LeBron and Michael are not sitting around talking about Space Jam.”

Are you excited about Space Jam 2? Let us know in the comments.