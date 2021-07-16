LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Release Date Revealed

Warner Bros. has reportedly dated its LeBron James-led Space Jam sequel for July 16, 2021, according to Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter.

Filming on Space Jam 2 is expected to launch June 17 in California under director Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness). Black Panther director Ryan Coogler produces the half live-action, half-animated project teaming the Looney Tunes with the Los Angeles Lakers star.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James previously told THR. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams."

James also told the site he's "humbled" to take over from Michael Jordan, the first NBA star recruited to help rescue the Looney Tunes from extraterrestrial enslavement in 1996's Space Jam. The film proved a sizable hit and instant pop culture icon, grossing $230 million worldwide.

"I always wanted to be a superhero. Batman was my favorite. But I knew I could never be Bruce Wayne. You've got to understand, for me that was in no way possible; I never felt like I could be the president of a multibillion-dollar company," James said in September, adding he's excited to have the Black Panther mastermind on his team.

"[Coogler] gave this generation's kids something I didn't have when I was a kid, and that's a superhero movie with an African-American cast."

James previously appeared in episodes of Entourage and SpongeBob SquarePants before starring as a version of himself in Judd Apatow's Trainwreck, where he appeared opposite Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. He most recently loaned his voice to Warner Animation Group's Smallfoot.

