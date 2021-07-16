Space Jam: A New Legacy Fan Poster Teams LeBron James With Bugs Bunny

✖

LeBron James is sharing a new Space Jam: A New Legacy poster on social media. A fan-made the image riffing on the original poster with SLAM Magazine. Pat Bonoan really captured the essence of that previous image with his photoshop. July of next year will start the next generation of Space Jam with viewers hopefully back in theaters. Although, for those who don’t want to wait, they can catch James’ latest film at home with HBO Max. That huge announcement caught everyone by surprise yesterday. WarnerMedia is bringing all of its big tentpole movies to streaming the same day as cinemas. Nobody expected to Space Jam to be a part of that announcement, but there it was. Now, basketball fans can look forward to getting their fix of the Looney Tunes next summer.

NBA stars will be out in full force for A New Legacy. The original film had all sorts of famous players in tow and the new edition will invite WNBA players into the fold as well. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) are ready to hoop. Avengers: Endgame's Don Cheadle and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green will also star.

Malcolm D. Lee is at the helm for Space Jam: A New Legacy and previously directed Girls Trip and Night School. The coronavirus pandemic actually didn’t delay this movie so, everything is full-steam ahead.

"Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021," James told his friends at the Road Trippin' podcast. "So we're kind of ok. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it."

Are you hype for Space Jam: A New Legacy? Let us know down in the comments!