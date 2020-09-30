Space Jam: A New Legacy Star Calls the Film "Sensational"

✖

Out of all of the blockbusters that are set to be released in the coming years, audiences are especially excited to see Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be a follow-up to the iconic 1996 live-action/animated hybrid, mashing up the world of basketball with the characters of Looney Tunes. A New Legacy is definitely highly-anticipated, not only because LeBron James is stepping into the series' main role, but also because of the storytelling potential within the franchise itself. One of the actors helping bring the animated characters of A New Legacy to life is Jeff Bergman, who will be portraying Sylvester, Elmer Fudd, and Foghorn Leghorn in the upcoming film. While speaking to ComicBook.com about his work on the Showtime series Our Cartoon President, Bergman teased what fans can expect from A New Legacy, and hinted that fans might not be prepared for the level of spectacle it will bring.

"First of all, this is my first major feature film project, so that in and of itself is super cool," Bergman told us. "The fact that it's Space Jam 2, and it's LeBron James. I have to tell you, I think that movie is going to be sensational. It's going to knock people's socks off. It's really cool. I can't, obviously, say anything about it at this point until they release information, but I can only say this much -- people are really going to like it. There's a lot of stuff in there that is going to be really cool."

"I'm so honored to be a part of it because it's something that is really special to me because I met Mel Blanc when I was just a junior in college when he was doing one of his lectures," Bergman continued. "That really started the whole trajectory of my career as a performer. Meeting him, that really changed everything. So I take that with me all the time."

A New Legacy will also feature the voice talents of Eric Bauza, Kath Soucie, Bob Bergen, and Fred Tatasciore. On the live-action side, the film also includes Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Ceyair J. Wright.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released on July 16, 2021.