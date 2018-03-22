An Official LEGO ‘TRON: Legacy’ Light Cycle Set is Now a Reality

An official TRON Light Cycle set has been a long time coming, but the wait is finally over thanks to LEGO Ideas user BrickBros UK. Following approval of the TRON: Legacy set back in November, LEGO plans to release the final version of set on March 31st for $34.99. So make sure to keep tabs the LEGO shop to get one as soon as it arrives.

The 230-piece TRON: Legacy set from Disney features two Light Cycles and a divisible TRON grid with attachment points for the vehicles. You can use the grid as a display base for the Light Cycles or split it in two to recreate the chase scene from the movie. You can also stage an Identity Disc battle between the Sam Flynn, Quorra and Rinzler minifigs. Below you’ll find a gallery of additional images along with a complete list of features.

• Includes 3 LEGO minifigures: Sam Flynn, Quorra and Rinzler.

• Features 2 buildable Light Cycles for Sam Flynn and Rinzler, and a TRON grid/display base.

• Sam Flynn’s Light Cycle features a minifigure seat, authentic features and assorted translucent-blue light-style elements, including power stream effects.

• Rinzler’s Light Cycle features a minifigure seat, authentic features and assorted translucent-orange light-style elements, including power stream effects.

• TRON grid/display base features 2 detachable parts, attachment points for the 2 Light Cycles and translucent-blue elements.

• Divide the grid to recreate the Light Cycle chase scene from Disney’s TRON: Legacy movie, or use it to role-play the disc battle scene with the minifigures.

• Includes Quorra’s sword.

• Accessory elements include Sam Flynn and Quorra’s blue Identity Discs, and Rinzler’s 2 orange Identity Discs.

• Attach the discs to the back of each minifigure.

• This construction toy includes a booklet with building instructions, information about the set’s fan creator and LEGO designers, and the lowdown on Disney’s TRON: Legacy movie and its main characters.

• Each Light Cycle measures over 1″ (5cm) high, 6″ (17cm) long and 1″ (4cm) wide.

• TRON grid/display base measures over 8″ (22cm) wide and 3″ (9cm) deep.

If you’re interested in a LEGO Ideas project that isn’t based on a popular franchise, the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle 21313 set is available to order now for $69.99.

The final version of the set clocks in at 962 pieces. Features include a highly detailed ship with the captain’s quarters, cannons, masts, crow’s nest, flag and printed sail elements. The LEGO brick-built bottle features a buildable cork, wax seal element, and water-style elements inside. The display stand includes the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, globe elements, and a built-in ‘compass’ that doesn’t actually work, but does have a spinning needle. The full list of features is available below.

This building set for kids and adults features a LEGO brick-built bottle, ship and a display stand.

Bottle features a detailed, buildable cork with new wax-seal-style element and over 280 translucent-blue, water-style elements inside.

Ship features a raised deck at the stern, captain’s quarters, 6 cannons, 3 masts, a crow’s nest and assorted elements, including printed sails and the ship’s flag.

Display stand features the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, a built-in ‘compass’ (non-functioning) with detailed compass rose and spinning needle, 2 globe elements and gold-colored detailing.

Includes a booklet with building instructions, plus information about the set’s fan creator and LEGO designers.

LEGO Ideas Ship in a bottle on display stand measures over 3″ (10cm) high, 12″ (31cm) wide and 3″ (10cm) deep.

Ship measures over 3″ (8cm) high, 5″ (14cm) long and 1″ (5cm) wide.

