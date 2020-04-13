Lilo & Stitch Fans Not Happy to Discover Disney Secretly Edited a Key Scene

Between the coronavirus pandemic giving us plenty of free time and Disney making a majority of their classic films available on streaming service Disney+, a number of fans have been revisiting their favorite films from the studio’s history in recent weeks, which has resulted in a number of discoveries. One of the animated films that fans have been revisiting is Lilo & Stitch, likely due to its young fans from 2002 now being old enough to purchase their own subscriptions to streaming services. As viewers have revisited the film, some are surprised to discover that one scene was edited years ago and they had never noticed.

When Lilo’s older sister Nani is chasing Lilo around the house, Lilo originally hid in a dryer, emerging when she believed that the coast was clear, only for Nani to then snatch her up in a rug. As to prevent children from potentially recreating the scene, the UK DVD release of the film altered the sequence in 2010, instead showing Lilo hiding behind an upturned pizza box, which is the version that appears on Disney+.

For the Disney+ version of ‘Lilo and Stitch’ (2002), Disney has an alternate edited version where Lilo is hiding behind a pizza box instead of a dryer to satisfy safety concerns about children hiding in dryers 🍕 (via u/redroit) pic.twitter.com/CJx0TwwWnh — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) January 14, 2020

Despite this change having been made a decade ago, some fans have only recently discovered it and they aren’t too happy. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the change!

Eyeroll

Disney also edited Lilo and Stitch so that in the scene where Lilo is hiding from Nani, she climbs out of a cabinet instead of the dryer. 🙄 — Jazmine Rahimova (@jazzrahimova) April 13, 2020

Made Peace

after they censored the drier in lilo and stitch i had to make peace with the fact that we were probably the last kids who got to watch Matilda on substitute days — joce🐙 (@pastelhestia) April 11, 2020

Stop It

I’m watching Lilo & Stitch, and they really edited the scene where she’s crawling out of the dryer???? @Disney stop it! Also in Beauty and the Beast, they took out “when we’re human again”!!!!! — JocelynPie (@njocelyn_98) February 23, 2020

What Was the Point?

@disneyplus what was the point of changing the scene of Lilo coming out of the dryer? Its like slapping the original animators in the face. When I have kids and I show them this movie it’ll be the vhs copy with the dryer scene, not the crap replacement you edited in… — Genderfluidicwolf (@Genderfluidicw1) March 25, 2020

The Really Did That

lmfao they really edited lilo & stitch on disney+ so that children…wouldn’t be convinced to crawl in dryers… — 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘢. (@artemisvoid) March 25, 2020

Old News

All they did was use the UK footage. It has been censored for us in England ever since it’s release https://t.co/r2H75NcCHA — Nakeethus Hunter (@Discord1996) April 2, 2020

LMAO

So apparently Disney+ edited that scene of Lilo hiding in the dryer and replaced it with a pizza box?? Lmaoo 🤣 — Lia || #soulmates ✨ (@griffxnblake) March 25, 2020

Stop Tampering

When will they learn that tampering only makes it worse. — James Allder (@JimAllder) March 27, 2020

Why Not a Tablecloth?

Great, now it looks like an oven. How about a tablecloth instead of a pizza box? — Troy St. James (@TroyStJames) March 26, 2020

What the Flip