Lilo & Stitch 2025 Live-Action Film Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Steelbook Edition

These days, Blu-ray announcements for blockbuster movies generally happen at the time that the film hits theaters, but that wasn’t the case with Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch remake. Pre-orders for the 4K UHD (with Dolby Atmos) / Digital Steelbook release have only just gone live here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a release date set for August 26th. Given that the film was a massive hit that grossed over $1 billion at the box office, we’re guessing that a lot of fans will be clamoring to up a copy. If you’re one of those fans, read on to see what special features will be included in your purchase.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) – 4K UHD/BD Combo + Digital + Steelbook / Launches August 26th

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Deleted Scenes: Nani Cleans Up My Name is Nani

‘Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch – Learn how an animated classic becomes an instant live-action favorite. Explore the challenges of bringing Stitch into the real world, how the familiar images of the original were recreated, and join returning cast members on a set that embodies ‘ohana.

Drawn to Life – Check out scenes from the animated original film alongside their live-action counterparts to see how these beloved key moments were faithfully recreated. And uncover some easter eggs along the way!

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast of crew of Lilo & Stitch.

Scenes with Stitch – Hear Stitch talk about some of his favorite scenes as he watches the movie play. Escape To Earth Feeding Fish Hula Performance Stitch Gets Named Bath Time Watch This

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Lilo & Stitch 2002 Animated Film 4K UHD Blu-ray / Available Now order on Amazon

Note that Disney’s 2002 animated version of Lilo & Stitch recently got the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital treatment as well. You can order a copy now here on Amazon. The Lilo & Stitch 4K Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition release will include deleted scenes, extra Elvis tunes, and a “look at how Stitch might have popped into other Disney classics.” Here’s the full breakdown: