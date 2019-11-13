Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Frozen 2 Cast Have Hilarious Photo Blunder

Frozen 2 is just over a week away from finally hitting the big screen, which means the film’s cast has been busy promoting the highly-anticipated sequel. The upcoming movie will see the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. Recently, Bell and Menzel caught up with another big name in musicals who also has a close relationship with Disney: Lin-Manuel Miranda. The man best known for creating Hamilton took to Twitter to share a hilarious photo he snapped with Bell and Menzel last night, and the Frozen cast is loving it.

Bit of a night last night

That’s @KristenBell & @idinamenzel but the combined power was too much for my camera#Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/28W1EPuc5w — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 13, 2019

“Bit of a night last night That’s @KristenBell & @idinamenzel but the combined power was too much for my camera #Frozen2,” Miranda tweeted.

“Hysterical!,” Menzel replied.

“My new favorite picture,” Gad added.

Frozen 2 isn’t the only Bell project Miranda has been supporting this week. He also took to Twitter to plug her new Disney+ show, Encore!.

So my new best friend @KristenBell made a show just for my interests. You might like it too. https://t.co/62Mwot5Roc — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 13, 2019

“So my new best friend @KristenBell made a show just for my interests. You might like it too,” he wrote.

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

In addition to Frozen 2 and Encore!, it was recently revealed that Bell would be returning for the new Gossip Girl from HBO Max to reprise her role as the voice of the series.

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.