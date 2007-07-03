Movie Fans Adding Linkin Park's "What I've Done" to Movie Endings and the Results Are Incredible
Movie fans are imagining what would happen if their favorite films came out back in 2007 and the results are pretty silly. On social media, a bunch of users began posting classic moments from movies with Linkin Park's "What I've Done" edited into the background. For those who might not have been there, the first live-action Transformers film from Michael Bay used the track to great success over the final scene. It sticks in a lot of people's minds as something emblematic of that period in movie culture. Seeing this bit of music pop up all over Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram has been a hoot for geriatric Millenials and Zoomers alike. So, check out some of the best examples from around the Internet right here.
In an interview before the third entry in the series, Bay had some real praise for Linkin Park. He pointed out how big of fans they were of the franchise before they became involved.
Avengers: Infinity War if it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/QZph2RCXgs— Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) August 24, 2022
"Linkin Park have always been huge Transformers fans," Bay told reporters before Linkin Park performed for a crowd in Moscow. "They do very 'movie-esque'kind of music. We've had a good run – their tracks for the first two movies became number one hits, and their song for this movie fit in perfectly."
What movie moment would go well with that track? Let us know down in the comments!
No Country For Old Men
No Country for Old Men but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/23HUe3qEn3— Nick (@NobelNick) August 24, 2022
La La Land
So I know I'm late with this trend but...
La La Land if it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/K51i7YQe0U— Charlie Shields (@CShieldsFilm) August 24, 2022
The Batman
Matt Reeves’ The Batman but it came out in 2007 (VOICE OVER version) pic.twitter.com/6zQVXdtfbR— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 24, 2022
Arrival of a Train
Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat but if it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/ccFvX1DnFW— Jackson McMuRRRay (@jepperpack) August 23, 2022
A New Hope
'Star Wars: A New Hope' but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/85rjCkZ9Np— Ringer-Verse (@RingerVerse) August 23, 2022
Batman Begins
Batman Begins but it came out in 2007. There I did one 😂 pic.twitter.com/5wRCii46Ck— Matheus Silva (@HeroesFanProd) August 24, 2022
GUARDIANS
Guardians of the Galaxy but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/0QeaQwkutW— Matheus Silva (@HeroesFanProd) August 24, 2022
Obi-Wan
Obi-Wan Kenobi but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/ZmKvcywTkG— Matheus Silva (@HeroesFanProd) August 24, 2022