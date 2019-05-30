Disney’s The Lion King Character Posters Released

Avengers: Endgame and Aladdin are in the rear view mirror, and Toy Story 4 is hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks, which means that a lot of Disney’s marketing attention has shifted to Jon Favreau’s reimagining of the animated classic, The Lion King. With an all-star voice cast led by Donald Glover and Beyonce, this new iteration of the beloved Disney film is already one of the most highly-anticipated productions of the entire summer, but some new character posters are likely to get everyone even more excited.

On Thursday, 50 days before the movie is set to hit theaters, Disney unveiled a set of 11 posters from The Lion King, highlighting the new looks for all of the fan-favorite characters.

Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, Mufasa, Scar, Zazu, Sarabi, Young Simba, and Young Nala all got their own posters, which show just how photo-realistic all of the characters look. It’s almost as if they’re just pictures of actual animals, rather than computer-generated movie characters.

You can check out all 11 of the new posters below!

Simba

Nala

Timon

Pumbaa

Scar

Rafiki

Mufasa

Zazu

Sarabi

Young Simba

Young Nala