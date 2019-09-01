The Lion King Topples Marvel’s The Avengers on All-Time Box Office Chart

As one Disney movie continues succeeding at the box office, another falls another spot down on the all-time charts. Thanks to another steady weekend at the box office, The Lion King hyper-realistic reimagining has passed Joss Whedon’s fan-favorite The Avengers on the worldwide all-time box office chart. The Lion King is now seventh on the chart with $1.56 billion while the Marvel Studios hit drops to eighth with $1.52b.

It appears that’s the highest Jon Favreau’s remake will go on the worldwide charts as Jurassic World is sixth with a hefty $1.67b. Stateside, things are a whole different ballgame. Domestically, The Lion King is 13th with $523.47 million dollars earned in the United States. The Avengers, on the other hand, has made $623.4m stateside. Of note, 11 — 12, if you count Fox’s Avatar — of the top 15 highest-earning movies domestically have been distributed by Walt Disney Studios. Worldwide, Disney owns ten of the top 15 highest-selling movies.

As of July, Disney has had its best year ever at the box office, grossing $7.67b through the end of the peak summer month. That total doesn’t include other movies like Frozen 2 or Star Wars: The Rise of skywalker, a pair of movies sure to carry Disney over the $10b mark yet this year. In addition to a tremendous outing by The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame served as the tentpole for the franchise, going down as the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

The Lion King will reportedly get a home media release date in late October while Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Do you think any other Disney “live-action” remakes will ever topple The Lion King? If so, which one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!