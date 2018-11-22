‘The Lion King’ Trailer Rumored to Arrive on Thanksgiving

Even though Disney’s live-action The Lion King doesn’t arrive in theaters until next summer, the Internet is ablaze with rumors that the first trailer for the film could be debuting on Thanksgiving.

That certainly seems early, especially considering that Disney and Marvel have yet to release the trailer for Avengers 4, a movie that arrives months earlier than The Lion King. Still, the rumors have persisted into Turkey Day, convincing folks that we will see the first footage from the film in a matter of hours.

Adding to the suspicion is the fact that two of The Lion King‘s young stars have been teasing something big in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Shahadi Wright Joseph plays the young version of Nala in The Lion King, and she took to Instagram on Wednesday with the question “Who’s ready?”

View this post on Instagram WHO’S READY? #lionking2019 #hakunamatata A post shared by Shahadi Wright Joseph (@shahadiwrightjoseph) on Nov 20, 2018 at 1:53pm PST

JD McCary, who takes on the role of young Simba, also shared a tease on social media. His post simply said, “Are you watching closely?”

View this post on Instagram #areyouwatchingclosely A post shared by JD McCrary (@jdmccrary) on Nov 21, 2018 at 3:31am PST

While Disney has yet to confirm the trailer, the evidence continues to mount, and there are three major TV opportunities for the trailer to arrive. As always, there are three nationally-televised NFL football games on Thanksgiving, all of which would provide a prime opportunity for Disney to debut a trailer.

Jon Favreau will directs The Lion King, after successfully helming 2016’s smash-hit adaptation, The Jungle Book. Like his first live-action Disney film, Favreau’s Lion King will use CGI to bring an entirely animal cast to life in a realistic-looking format.

Donald Glover stars in the film as Simba, the orphaned lion cub who returns to Pride Rock to take his place as king. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will play Simba’s love interest, Nala, while Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the villainous scar. Seth Rogen and Billy Eicher are voicing Simba’s beloved companions Pumbaa and Timon.

Also lending their voices to The Lion King are Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCray, and Shahadi Wright Joseph. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Do you think The Lion King trailer will arrive on Thanksgiving? Let us know in the comments!