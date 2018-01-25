Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Has Wrapped Filming

It seems the live-action Aladdin is ready to take the next step towards the screen.

The anticipated live-action adaptation is now officially a wrap, and multiple members of the cast took to social media to look back on the first part of their adventure in the land of Agrabah. First up is Jasmine star Naomi Scott, who looks back fondly on the experience thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wrap day today. What an incredible 6 months. I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed every second. Love to my cast and crew, it’s been a pleasure. 😘.”

Wrap day today. What an incredible 6 months. I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed every second. Love to my cast and crew, it’s been a pleasure. 😘 — Naomi Scott (@NaomiScott) January 24, 2018

She also took a second to have some fun with a fan. She was asked when fans can expect the trailer, and she answered “Tomorrow.” After they expressed some excitement she revealed she was joking. “Naaaa I’m messing. I don’t know hun x.” That’s cold, so very very cold.

Aladdin star Mena Massoud also expressed his gratitude for the journey, and can’t wait for fans to see what they’ve made.

“That’s a wrap on #Aladdin! It’s been an incredible journey and I can’t wait for you to see it summer 2019!”

That’s a wrap on #Aladdin! It’s been an incredible journey and I can’t wait for you to see it summer 2019! pic.twitter.com/b7Vynsdnow — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) January 24, 2018

Massoud previously praised his castmate Will Smith after filming one of the movie’s most iconic scenes, that being the musical number Friend Like Me.

“It’s the last day of Friend Like Me, so I just thought I’d do a little post, kind of keep you guys updated,” Massoud said. “It is a big number in Aladdin, and it’s going really well. Working with Will hardcore the past couple of weeks. He’s been absolutely amazing, I mean the best castmate I could ever ask for, seriously. You guys are going to have so much fun watching this, and yeah we’re just getting through the sequences, there’s a lot of setups and a lot of things we had to accomplish, so I’m excited for you guys to see it, I’m having a blast shooting it, and be well!”

Disney’s Aladdin currently holds a 3.14 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which places it in the #43 spot. You can submit your score here.

Disney’s Aladdin is scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.