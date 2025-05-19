New Looney Tunes Movie Lands a Streaming Premiere Date (And It’s Just Around the Corner)

The past couple years have been something of a roller coaster for the Looney Tunes, with movies being shelved, movies eventually being un-shelved, and TV shows exiting streaming services. Thankfully, things seem to be looking up for the iconic animation franchise. Coyote Vs. Acme is finally set for a theatrical release, and a new big screen adventure featuring Porky and Daffy is about to make its streaming debut.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie hit theaters earlier this year, making it the first fully-animated Looney Tunes feature to be released on the big screen. In just a few weeks, that movie is going to hit the world of streaming, with an exclusive premiere on HBO Max.

On Monday, it was announced that The Day the Earth Blew Up would begin streaming on June 27th, exclusively on Max. While fans will certainly be excited to see the acclaimed new Looney Tunes movie online, the timing may be a little frustrating, as it arrives just after Max dumped a lot of its Looney Tunes catalogue.

For those who aren’t familiar, The Day the Earth Blew Up focuses on just two of the iconic Looney Tunes characters, chronicling the rise of adopted brothers Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as they attempt to save the world from an alien mind-control scheme.

If you don’t want to wait for the June streaming release on Max, The Day the Earth Blew Up is getting a Blu-ray release on May 27th. You can pre-order a copy here.

What’s New on Max This Month?

The Day the Earth Blew Up doesn’t hit HBO Max until June, but there are plenty of new options to stream on the service in the meantime. At the start of May, dozens of new titles hit Max’s lineup, and you can check out the full list of those new additions below.

100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Private War

Badman’s Country

Barricade

Broadway Melody of 1940

Carson City

Chronicle

Chronicle: Director’s Cut

Dallas

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)

Enter The Dragon

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Funny People

Hannibal

In the Fade

Inception

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Lone Star

Lost River

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Megan Leavey

Notting Hill

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Red Tails

Ride, Vaquero!

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Royal Wedding

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Son of Belle Starr

Son of the Mask

Springfield Rifle

Stars in My Crown

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Band Wagon

The Bounty Hunter

The First Texan

The Goonies

The Kissing Bandit

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man Behind the Gun

The Mortal Storm

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoma Kid

The Oklahoman

The Painted Hills

The Princess Bride

The Shining

The Silence of the Lambs

The Young Guns

They Died with Their Boots On

This Means War

This Means War: Extended Edition

Thunder Over the Plains

Trail Street

Vengeance Valley

Vivacious Lady

We Bought a Zoo

Westbound

Westward the Women

Wichita

Ziegfeld Girl