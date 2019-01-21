Epic ‘Lord of the Rings’ Witch-King With Fellbeast Funko Pop Rides Figure Unveiled

Funko has released a lot of The Lord of the Rings Funko Pops over the years, but the Witch-king of Angmar with Fellbeast Pop Rides that they unveiled for London Toy Fair 2019 is one of the best.

You’ll be able to pre-order one right here at some point today, January 21st. If you don’t see it right away, keep checking because this is going to be a hot one. The official description for the figure reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Whether you’re a fan of The Lord of the Rings and Middle Earth or just really into terrifying characters and creatures, this Pop! Rides has a lot going for it. Starting with the fellbeast, the utterly terrifying flying wyvern-like creature that terrorized pretty much everyone in the War of the One Ring. The Witch-king riding this fellbeast isn’t exactly a slouch either. The Witch-king of Angmar, leader of the Ringwraiths, terrorized Middle Earth until Éowyn did what no man could.”

Head on over to our Funko London Toy Fair master list to keep track of all the new Pop figure releases and where you can reserve them for your collection. You can also check out our Funko page for details on standout waves and individual releases like this Witch-king with Fellbeast Pop Rides.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.