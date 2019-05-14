M. Night Shyamalan Teases His Next Film as a Fun Sci-Fi Project

A few months have passed since director M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass hit theaters and closed out the mini cinematic universe of both Unbreakable and Split and despite the fact that the film didn’t exactly perform quite as well as perhaps Shyamalan had hoped — he’s openly admitted that bad reviews of Glass made him cry — the filmmaker appears to be ready to get back to work on a new sci-fi film.

Shyamalan revealed in a post to Twitter on Tuesday that he was working on the outline for a new sci-fi film and while he revealed no additional details — unsurprising given that he’s in the outlining phase of the project — he noted how good it felt to be working on it. You can check out the tweet below.

Outlining new film…. Has a little fun sci-fi bent. Feels so good to begin a new story. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) May 14, 2019

Sci-fi isn’t exactly new territory for Shyamalan. Many of the filmmaker’s movies have had either sci-fi elements woven into them or were more direct combinations of sci-fi with other genres — such as Signs, for example. However, whatever particular approach Shyamalan opts to take with this new sci-fi film project, if fans are hoping for it to somehow be connected to the Glass universe, they will likely be very disappointed. The filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly back in January that he is done with the Glass universe as he has other stories to tell.

“Yeah, I would say so,” he said when asked if he was done with the Glass universe. “I have a lot of original stories I want to tell. I’m an original filmmaker and I want to keep on telling new stories and new characters. It’s fun for me to figure out a new language, and then learn it, and try to get an audience in two hours to learn, and accept it, and really find their way.”

Interestingly enough, Shyamalan may have also teased his new sci-fi project in that same interview.

“Well, I’ve got two ideas and I guess after Glass opens, I’ll start to write them,” he said. “I’m trying to decide which to do next. I’m leaning towards one over the other for the next one.”

Are you excited for Shyamalan's new sci-fi film, whatever it ends up being?