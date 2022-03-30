Several Popular M. Night Shyamalan Movies Heading to a New Streaming Service

While some of the newer entries in M. Night Shyamalan’s filmography can spark never-ending debates, it’s hard to argue about the quality of the popular filmmaker’s early run. The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs make up the most popular and acclaimed run of Shaymalan’s career to-date. All three of those movies have pretty massive fanbases, but they’ve often been difficult to find on streaming services. That’s going to change at the end of the week.

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is adding a ton of new titles throughout the month of April. At the start of the month, those three beloved Shyamalan films will be among the new additions. Signs is currently on Hulu, but the other two movies haven’t been available on a major service for some time, so fans will surely be excited to finally have an easy way of streaming them.

The acclaimed Shyamalan films are far from the only titles being added to Amazon’s service at the beginning of the month. Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video on April 1st:

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

The Outlaws S1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)

Are you looking forward to streaming M. Night Shyamalan’s best movies on Prime Video next month? Let us know in the comments!