M3GAN 2.0 Teaser Dances Online During the Grammy Awards 2025

It’s a M3GANininomenon. The first M3GAN 2.0 teaser trailer came online during the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, and it shows the AI doll (Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) — known for her killer dance moves — hit it like rom-pom-pom-pom to the beat of

Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon.” “Miss me?” the rebooted M3GAN asks, followed by a reminder that she’s “slaying” on June 27.

Watch the just-released M3GAN 2.0 teaser below.

In 2023’s M3GAN, roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) created the Model 3 Generative ANdroid as a companion for her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). Two years after M3GAN went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage, her creator has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I.



Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Donald and Davis) and give her a few upgrades — making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.

Gerard Johnstone returns to direct the sequel, which also stars Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma’s loyal tech teammates, Cole and Tess. They’re joined by new cast members Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live, Hacks), Timm Sharp (Apples Never Fall, Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Grammy winner and 11-time Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water, What We Do in the Shadows).

The producers are Williams with Jason Blum (Halloween, Wolfman) for Blumhouse and James Wan (Saw, Insidious) for Atomic Monster. Akela Cooper, who wrote the original M3GAN from a story she co-wrote with Wan, also returned to pen the sequel. Johnstone serves as an executive producer alongside Adam Hendricks (It’s a Wonderful Knife), Greg Gilreath (Totally Killer), Michael Clear (Malignant), Judson Scott (Night Swim), and Mark D. Katchur (The Exorcist: Believer).

The first M3GAN kicked up a $30.4 million opening in January 2023, the biggest opening weekend for a PG-13 horror film since 2020’s A Quiet Place Part II, and finished its run with a global box office of $181 million.

M3GAN 2.0 is only in theaters June 27.