Macaulay Culkin’s Rival Devon Sawa Wishes Him a Happy Birthday

✖

There are few things that bring us more joy than celebrity faux feuds. While our favorite will always be Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, an underrated rivalry is the one between Macaulay Culkin and Devon Sawa. Sawa is known best for films such as Casper and Final Destination whereas Culkin is known for playing Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. In fact, Culkin trolled the Internet yesterday by making everyone feel old on his 40th birthday. The idea that the mischievous Kevin is 40 is definitely hard to process. In addition to the actor's tweet, he also received a hilarious birthday message from Sawa.

"Happy Birthday @IncredibleCulk. You are truly one of a kind and I’m happy we met. And I’m happy you wish you were me," Sawa joked. Honestly, that was pretty nice considering some of their past messages to each other. You can check out the tweet below:

Happy Birthday @IncredibleCulk. You are truly one of a kind and I’m happy we met. And I’m happy you wish you were me. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) August 27, 2020

Last year, the feud between Sawa and Culkin took a hilarious turn when the latter decided to buy devonsawa.com in honor of Sawa's birthday. “Happy birthday to my best friend @DevonESawa. An incredibly handsome, intelligent, and talented young man. Don’t forget to check out https://devonsawa.com,” Culkin wrote. Sawa's birthday is next month, so we're curious to see if Culkin will up his game and find a new way to celebrate.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Sawa talked about Eminem's "Stan" video and his issues with Culkin. Here’s what he said about the feud:

"Listen, my lawyer suggested I don't mention anything about Macaulay Culkin, because we are about to press serious charges on him,” Sawa joked. “If you actually see helicopters above his house or the S.W.A.T team showing up, don't be surprised because we have been working on that for some time now."

As for Culkin, the actor's age was a bit of a punchline last year after news of a Home Alone reboot was announced. After news of a "reimagined for a new generation" version of the film was revealed to be in development, Culkin took it in stride with a photo of him looking disheveled with a laptop open on his lap and Beef Stroganoff takeout, captioning it "This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.