Thandiwe Newton Recast in Magic Mike’s Last Dance by Fan-Favorite Eternals Star

The third movie in the Magic Mike franchise has finally started production, but one of the threequel’s main stars is getting replaced. Late last year, Westworld star Thandiwe Newton was cast as the female lead of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, starring alongside Channing Tatum. Unfortunately, Newton needs to step away from the project entirely, giving her role to another fan-favorite actress, one that recently appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to a new report from Variety, Newton is exiting Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with some “family matters.” Salma Hayek, who was last seen in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, is taking over the role.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told Variety.

Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first Magic Mike film, is returning to helm Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Franchise screenwriter Reid Carolin is returning to pen the new script. Unlike the first two Magic Mike films, Last Dance won’t be heading to theaters. The movie is being developed exclusively for HBO Max and is meant to be an end to the trilogy.

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement when the new movie was announced. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor.”

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” Tatum added. “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

HBO Max is diving deep into the Magic Mike business as of late. A reality series called , produced by Tatum and Soderbergh, was released on the streaming service late last year. It was working together on that unscripted project that got the Magic Mike star and filmmaker discussing a third and final movie.

“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized,” Soderbergh said.

Are you looking forward to Magic Mike’s Last Dance? Let us know in the comments!